Suspect arrested for multiple vehicle thefts, burglary in Cass County

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Pleasant Hill man is in jail following a string of vehicle thefts and a burglary in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports 28-year-old Jeremiah T. Denson was taken into custody Friday afternoon without incident near Mechanic and Price Street in Harrisonville.

Denson is wanted in numerous vehicle thefts around the area. The sheriff’s office said Denson was charged with stealing six vehicles between Dec. 11 and Dec. 21. He has also been charged with a house burglary in Harrisonville.

The sheriff’s office said Denson was also the subject of a large manhunt on Dec. 16, west of Harrisonville. Deputies chased him in a stolen vehicle on I-49 north of Harrisonville, when he ran on foot in the area. He has been charged with resisting arrest by fleeing in that incident.

Denson is being held in the Cass County Jail.

He is also being held for burglary, property damage, stealing, domestic assault and property damage in Cass County. Failure to appear in Jackson County and obstruction failure to appear and trespassing in Pleasant Hill.