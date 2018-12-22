Suspect in custody after carjacking at 18th & Minnesota in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A suspect is in custody following a car jacking Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported the incident just after 5 p.m. and said the victim’s car was taken at knife point at 18th and Minnesota.

An officer spotted the suspect and the vehicle and chased them to the area of 17th and Ridge where the suspect wrecked into another driver’s car. That innocent driver was reported to only have minor injuries.

Zeigler confirmed with FOX4 that the suspect was taken into custody. Their identity has not been released.

No serious injuries were reported during the incident.

