Blue Springs Police say victims in deadly crash were teens

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police are reporting that the three people killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night were all teenagers.

Officers were sent to the crash just after 8 p.m. at Duncan Road and Indian Hills Street.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered three people deceased.

Police said the three victims were one 15-year-old and two 16-year-old males. All three are from Blue Springs.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families,” the department said in a release Sunday afternoon.

A fourth victim in another vehicle was taken to a local hospital and released without injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The name of the three victims have not been released at this time.

