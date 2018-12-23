Chiefs fans pen and perform parody Christmas anthem ‘Celebrate Mahomes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes. He's been named the top Quarterback of 2018, donned the cover of Sports Illustrated, has a ketchup deal with Hunts, fans even created his own candle scent. Now, a Christmas song. Yes. Now you can celebrate the holidays and Kansas City's favorite QB1 at the same time.

The parody of Kenny Loggins 'Celebrate Me Home' was penned by Randy Miller and producer Michael Seward. Vocals are by lifelong Chiefs fan and Broadway veteran Willis White.

"My first was Hairspray at the Neil Simon Theatre," White said. "Then I went back to New York and scored my second Broadway contract with The National Putnam County Spelling Bee. My third show was Lin Manuel Miranda's production. His first Broadway show before Hamilton which was In the Heights."

This year he's got his name on a new song - 'Celebrate Mahomes.' A Christmas song dedicated to the Chiefs breakout superstar.

White said when Miller brought him the song he thought it was great.

"Oh, I loved it. It's just cool. It encapsulates all the things the Chiefs fans are feeling right now in the holiday season, and watching our Chiefs really just take on each opponent week by week, and just stay in the game, and believe in going all the way."

White also performed the National Anthem for the team five years ago. He says the soulful song sums up a year that anyone in Chiefs Kingdom can celebrate.

"This year it just feels like the team is really just matching all of the heart and the sentiment of the fans, so it's nice to put all of that in a song," White said. "While we're in the holidays, why not celebrate Mahomes."

While he hopes people like the song there's only one critique that matters

"Celebrating the season, celebrating what we have here in Kansas City, the Chiefs, and I hope Patrick loves it."

If you would like to hear the full version of 'Celebrate Mahomes' you can visit Randy Miller's website.

Lyrics:

Mahomes for the Holidays.

I believe I’ve seen each and every play.

Come on and throw some touchdowns.

We’ve got the MVP on the way.

It’s time I’ve found myself totally surrounded in Chiefs Kingdom with all of my friends.

So, please, celebrate Mahomes.

This is the year for..

Please celebrate Mahomes.

Something to cheer for…

A time that I’ll always remember on my way to the Super Bowl.

We will win it on our own…

And we can thank Mahomes!