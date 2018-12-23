Community gathers to remember 3 teens killed in Blue Springs wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- FOX4 has learned the three people killed in a Blue Springs two-vehicle crash Saturday night were teenage boys.

One was 15-years-old, who friends say was the driver, and the two passengers were 16-years-old.

The crash happened at NW Indian Hills Road and NW Duncan Road, just west of the intersection of Duncan Road and Hwy 7.

Two of the teens attended Blue Springs High School; the third, Blue Springs South High School.

A balloon release is planned for Monday, Christmas Eve, at 5 p.m. for the teens. According to family friends, It will happen behind the Blue Springs Freshman Center, on the soccer field.

A makeshift memorial grew on Sunday outside the entrance to the Indian Hills Estates neighborhood. Roderick Boyd was one of many teenagers who added to it.

“I’m here because last night one of my friend's, my closest friend was lost,” the 17 year old said. “We lost him.”

Hours after their winter break started, balloons and flowers mark the spot where the lives of three teenagers ended. Until police release the names of the victims, FOX4 will not identify them.

From his back deck, in the daylight, Bekr Salti can see what happened. On Saturday night, in the dark, he heard what happened.

“It sounded like someone hit a brick wall at 80 miles an hour,” he said. “I’ve never heard a crash so loud.”

Salti raced outside, where he saw a neighbor in the street. Her car's front end had been clipped, but Salti said she seemed okay. It was only after seeing other neighbors come out, and block the street, did he realize the second car was on the other side of his backyard fence.

“Their car was just mangled,” he said. “It just looked like metal wire, you know, it was flattened up against a tree in my backyard.”

An overturned Acura Sedan was pushed up against an Oak Tree. Salti took photos of the aftermath.

But in Sunday's sunshine, the group of teenagers clustered around the memorial also showed the aftermath. Teens hugged one another, some laughed, while others sat silently next to the flowers and candles.

Three lives lost at a cost most of these teenagers have yet to understand.

Boyd reflected on his friend, a friend he spoke with two hours before the crash.

“He wouldn’t want us right now to be sad,” Boyd said. “Because he wouldn’t be sad, he'd be laughing. I know, somewhere, he's laughing.”

39.016951 -94.281615