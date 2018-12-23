Getting millions of packages delivered before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- In the next few days, the Post Office will deliver millions of packages in an effort to get them to your doorstep before Christmas.

Every year the Post Office breaks its own record for number of packages delivered.

Mark Inglett, the Belton Post Master said the volume has more than doubled or tripled in the last month, but they are ready for it.

"A lot of online retailers have increased what they are doing, and we are glad to help them out."

People are seeing packages delivered as early as 5 a.m. and as late as 10 p.m. Sometimes from postal workers and sometimes from delivery drivers who are using their own vehicles. Sunday package delivery have also become the norm.

Because so many people procrastinate on their holiday shipping, tracking packages as they arrive at their destination gives customers some peace of mind.

The Post Office is smashing records for holiday deliveries partially because of the jump in online retail sales...and of course, because of Amazon.

Postal Carrier Megan Davis said their relationship with Amazon is a benefit.

"Amazon does a good job too and its helpful to get you stuff online have it delivered to your door like that. You don’t have to deal with the crowds or shop. I personally do it. It’s a lot easier."

Postal Workers around the Metro will be working Sunday and Christmas Eve day as well.