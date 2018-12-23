Missouri woman dies in fire after re-entering home

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — A 76-year-old Missouri woman has died after re-entering a home during a fire.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to the fire northwest of Warsaw just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived on scene they found the home engulfed in flames.

It was discovered that the homeowner, identified as Barbara A. Beeson, 76, of Warsaw, had died in the fire after re-entering the home.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate.

At this time the fire is not being ruled suspicious.