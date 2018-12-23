Mr. Christmas’ Awesome Winter Wonderland lights up metro neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It may not be the typical things you would expect to see when you drive through one Kansas City neighborhood on a dark night. But once you get to the inner city corner of 28th and Wabash, get ready to be blown away by Mr. Christmas' Awesome Winder Wonderland.

"We love Christmas. Christmas is my favorite time of the year," Tim Wicks, also known as "Mr. Christmas" said. "I've never really counted. We estimate roughly over $100,000 in total."

Every Christmas character you can imagine from Frosty the Snowman and of course Santa Claus. Those seasonal reindeer and much more are all here spanning across Mr. Christmas' front, side and backyards.

"We usually start the decorating the day after Halloween," Mr. Christmas said. "It started basically just decorating my first tree when I lived in Florida."

The former florist moved from Florida to Kansas City 10 years ago. He's always been infatuated with everything Christmas.

"Last year we brought Mickey and Snoopy into the collection." It's just the family, the holiday, the celebrated. You know bringing people together."

Step inside the 108 year old, three story house Mr. Christmas and his partner renovated and every where you turn more countless Christmas decorations, candle-waving carolers, five carefully adorned Christmas trees, and there's even a cool talking voice box tucked under a tree waiting to play your favorite Christmas song.

Mr. Christmas said he will continue to do this as long as he is able to get out. Though one year he might have to get a bigger house.