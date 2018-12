KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a shooting Sunday.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported the shooting just after the noon hour at South 74th and Swartz Road.

At least one person is reported to have life threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

