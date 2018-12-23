Kansas City police investigating 2 separate homicides Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating two deadly shootings Sunday night.

Police reported after 10 p.m. two people arrived at a fire station near East 22nd Street and Hardesty Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was reported to have died.

Police are also investigating a homicide in the northland after discovering a man dead from gunshot wounds just after 9 p.m. near 111th Street and North Ditzler Ave.

No suspect information for the two shootings have been released at this time as well as the identity of the victims.

Police can’t say at this time if the two shootings are related.

FOX4 will update as additional information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.