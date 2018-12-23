Shooting leaves 1 person dead Sunday night in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night has left one person dead.

Police said the deadly shooting took place just after 9 p.m. near 111th Street and North Ditzler Ave. That’s north of Liberty.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered a man dead.

No suspect information has been released at this time as well as the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

39.099727 -94.578567