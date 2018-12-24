2 teens charged in relation to Northland homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed for two teenagers in relation to the killing of a 21-year-old Kansas City man in the Northland.

Jackson L. Frisbie and Jimmy L. Abron, both 17-years-old, were charged Monday in Clay County with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and attempted robbery.

According to the probable cause statement, Kansas City, Missouri police responded to an area near 111th Street and North Ditzler Ave. just after 9 p.m. Sunday in regard to a shooting.

When officers arrived they found 21-year-old Richard Richardson, of Kansas City, dead from a gunshot wound to the face and head.

A white Nissan Altima, with a strong marijuana odor coming form the inside, was parked in the area where the victim was located. The owner of the vehicle, identified as Abron, stated the victim had been at home but then left at an unknown time and was believed to have a firearm, though none was located at the scene by law enforcement.

Abron then named Jackson Frisbie as being the one who responded to Richardson’s house to alert his family there had been a shooting. Frisbie had left the scene before police arrived but later came back to the scene.

During an interview with detectives, Frisbie stated he had set up a drug deal over social media with two unknown men. Frisbie, Abron, a male juvenile and the victim, drove to a street near where the shooting ultimately occurred where they met the two men for the drug deal.

Frisbie said he was to sell an ounce to two ounces of marijuana to the men for $300-$400. He stated the four of them had intended to rob the men when they arrived.

Frisbie said when they responded to the area, he knew the victim was armed with a gun. He said the two men got out of their vehicle and then got into Richardson’s vehicle with Frisbie and the juvenile in the front seats. Abron and Richardson then approached the Nissan on either side and Richardson opened the rear driver’s side passenger door. When Richardson opened the rear door the rear passenger started shooting towards him.

After shots were fired, the two men left the scene in their own vehicle.

Frisbie states he then drove to Richardson’s home with the juvenile, contacted Abron and then left the area on foot. He then received a text from Abron to come back to the scene. Abron was adamant the victim’s gun was taken by the man who shot him.

Both teens confirmed they communicated over text in regard to what version of events to give to the police, hinting at that they could be lying, and neither one made it clear on which of the two unknown men shot the victim from the backseat.

Both teens remain in custody on a $1 million bond.

39.099727 -94.578567