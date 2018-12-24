Andre’s traditional Swiss quiche Lorraine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

André’s Traditional Swiss Quiche Lorraine Recipe

Cheese Mixture:

Emmentaler Cheese Shredded .75 lbs

Gruyere Cheese Shredded .25 lbs

Savory Custard:

Eggs Large 2 each

Corn Starch 1/2 tbls

Salt Kosher 1/2 tbls

Pepper Black fresh ground 1 tsp

Nutmeg fresh ground 1/4 tsp

Milk whole 1.5 cups

Cream 1/3 cups

Sautéed Bacon and Onion:

Onion yellow diced 1/2 cups

Butter 1 tbls

Bacon diced 1/4 cups

5" store bought or homemade savory pie crusts 6-8 each

Directions:

Sauté the onions in one pan with the butter and the bacon in a separate pan. The onions should begin to brown and the bacon should be crispy. Drain both and discard the bacon grease and water from the onions. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, spices, corn starch, milk and cream. In pre-baked pie crusts, layer the bacon and onion with the shredded cheese mixture. Fill each pie crust with the savory custard and bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until the quiche is set. For a different variation, replace the bacon and onion with oven roasted tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms or spiced ground beef

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.