Andre’s traditional Swiss quiche Lorraine

André’s Traditional Swiss Quiche Lorraine Recipe
Cheese Mixture:
Emmentaler Cheese Shredded .75 lbs
Gruyere Cheese Shredded .25 lbs
Savory Custard:
Eggs Large 2 each
Corn Starch 1/2 tbls
Salt Kosher 1/2 tbls
Pepper Black fresh ground 1 tsp
Nutmeg fresh ground 1/4 tsp
Milk whole 1.5 cups
Cream 1/3 cups
Sautéed Bacon and Onion:
Onion yellow diced 1/2 cups
Butter 1 tbls
Bacon diced 1/4 cups
5" store bought or homemade savory pie crusts 6-8 each
Directions:
Sauté the onions in one pan with the butter and the bacon in a separate pan. The onions should begin to brown and the bacon should be crispy. Drain both and discard the bacon grease and water from the onions. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, spices, corn starch, milk and cream. In pre-baked pie crusts, layer the bacon and onion with the shredded cheese mixture. Fill each pie crust with the savory custard and bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until the quiche is set. For a different variation, replace the bacon and onion with oven roasted tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms or spiced ground beef
