× Chiefs vs. Raiders pushed back to 3:25 p.m. Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have tickets to the Chiefs game Sunday against the Raiders, note that kickoff has moved.

The game has been pushed back to 3:25 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was originally scheduled for noon.

Parking lots open five hours prior to kickoff. This means you won’t be able to begin tailgating until 10:25 a.m. Gates will now open at 1:25 p.m.