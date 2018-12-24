Chiefs vs. Raiders pushed back to 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to running back Spencer Ware (32) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have tickets to the Chiefs game Sunday against the Raiders, note that kickoff has moved.
The game has been pushed back to 3:25 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.
It was originally scheduled for noon.
Parking lots open five hours prior to kickoff. This means you won’t be able to begin tailgating until 10:25 a.m. Gates will now open at 1:25 p.m.