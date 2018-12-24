Every dog at this Missouri shelter finds forever home before Christmas

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – They say there’s no place like home for the holidays, and some very lucky dogs are about to find out.

Every dog at St. Charles City Animal Control was adopted over the weekend clearing the shelter just in time for Christmas, KTVI reports.

Shelter volunteer Dawn Dulle shared the video to her Facebook page and thanked everyone who adopted a new family member.

Shelter Friends is the assistance group that works with St. Charles City Animal Control to raise money for the animals’ medical care and helps to network the animals to potential adopters.

The shelter still has some cats and kittens available for adoption for anyone looking to add a furry friend after the holiday.