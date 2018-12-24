Family of fallen deputy talk finding happiness after tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- We all grieve at some point in our lives. It's just a part of life. But for those who live through tragedies. It can be more difficult to deal with.

It has been six months since Wyandotte County deputies Patrick Rohrer and Thersa King were killed in the line of duty. It will be the first Christmas without them.

To mark the occasion, Barbara Carr has written a letter to the public to thank everyone for the little things that helped drag her family from the depths of despair.

In it, she talks about the support the her family has received. Letters, cards and patches sent from law enforcement agencies in all 50 states and around the world. Thousands of patches that have made her realize that they are not alone.

A wall of heroes is what they call the wall in Rohrer's son Connor's bedroom. Just a small representation of the thousands of patches from a family they have never met.

"I will always remember Pat," Carr said. "The hurt will eventually subside or at least get less but that love will be with me forever and it will be with Emma and Connor. Those memories will be with us forever. That is why I did the letter, hoping that the world will know that."

In the letter, Carr also writes about the power of a simple smile The importance of saying please and thank you. Putting down the phone and living a life of not just texting but telling people who are important to you how you feel about them.

It is the little things that have brought the laughter back to this family. And this letter is Carr's way of saying thank you and reminding everyone that we are not in this life alone.