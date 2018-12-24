Kansas City father shot and killed 2 days before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's Christmas week and Marquise Fleming was preparing to spend the holiday with his family and two little ones.

Instead, his relatives are now preparing Fleming's funeral.

"It's just so hard for all of us right now. It's hard to believe that someone took him from before Christmas from his kids. I just don't know what to do," said a sobbing Shanize Hopkins.

"He was a really loving person. He loved his family, especially his mother. He was talking about going back to school. He was really excited when he found out we were having a boy," Shanize Hopkins said.

Witnesses and neighbors told police Sunday night Marquise Fleming was sitting in a silver Mustang with three other people near 22nd and Hardesty in Kansas City. Within moments, somebody armed with a gun fired multiple gunshots at the vehicle. Fleming was shot in his chest. He later died at a hospital.

"His birthday is in two months. He didn't even get a chance to see his birthday, "said Fleming's girlfriend.

As of Thanksgiving Day, there were 117 homicides in Kansas City. As of Christmas Eve, that number jumped to 132.

"It's just ridiculous in some ways and disheartening that these killings keep happening. My Christmas wish is that these homicides stop and that people put down the guns," Damon Daniel said, the President of Ad Hoc Group Against Crime.

An 18 year old woman, who was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle Fleming was riding in, suffered several gunshot wounds. As of Monday night, she remained in critical condition.

"I hope things will get better for every single one of us in this community and that those who have lost loved ones whose homicides are unsolved find peace in the New Year and some kind of resolution," said Damon Daniel.

"We will not have a Christmas. Our holiday is now ruined. I just hope they catch the person or people who took Marquise's life. I'm sure it was over something petty," said Shanize Hopkins.

If you know anything call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS and remember a $10,000 reward is being offered in this case.

39.099727 -94.578567