KCK police identify 27-year-old woman killed at Taco Bell near 39th & Rainbow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas City, Kansas police identified the woman who was killed at a Taco Bell Saturday evening near the University of Kansas Medical Center as 27-year-old Krystal R. Swygert.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. at 39th and Rainbow in Kansas City, Kan.

Police said someone shot Swygert in the parking lot then she ran into the Taco Bell for help. When emergency crews arrived, she was taken across the street to KU Hospital.

Investigators are talking to businesses and gathering video from businesses up and down Rainbow Blvd. to help piece together what happened that led up to and after the shooting.

Police tell FOX4 there is no danger to the public. Police have identified the suspect and are continuing to look for them. Police said the suspect and victim knew each other.

Things keep getting worse, the shooting victim from 39th & Rainbow has died. We have identified a suspect and are attempting to locate. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 23, 2018