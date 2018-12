KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police just released the name of the man shot and killed Sunday night.

Police said someone shot 21-year-old Richard Richardson just after 9 p.m. near 111th Street and North Ditzler Ave. That’s north of Liberty.

Richardson was dead when first responders arrived at the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.