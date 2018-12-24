FOX4 Forecast: Increasing clouds… then rain!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will start the day clear and chilly with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees! This evening light rain showers move into the area for Santa's arrival in KC. This should move out before daybreak. Christmas Day looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Then comes better chances for rain... We are tracking it in the update here!

