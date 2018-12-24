Significant damage after KCMO house fire Christmas Eve night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City home is reported to have significant damage after a house fire Monday night.

The fire near West 17th Street and Jefferson Street was reported just before 9:15 p.m.

One man, who was reported to be an occupant inside the home was able to escape. He was reported to be outside the home when the fire department arrived on scene.

The interior of the home was reported to have significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Here on Jefferson on a house fire. No word on any injuries.#FOX4KC #kcmo pic.twitter.com/u4CmWYkYYH — Brian Burkett (@PhotogBurk) December 25, 2018