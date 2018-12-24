Soccer program helping metro children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City family is using their life experiences and soccer skills to help guide almost 100 children.

The Solorio family has spent the last five years building a soccer club for Metro youth to not only develop their skillset on the pitch but to develop success off of it. Hector Solorio Sr., the patriarch of the family, immigrated to the United States from Mexico to give his family the opportunity at a better life. Hector owns his own business and all of his children have earned collegiate soccer scholarships.

Hector is using his life experience to help the future of Kansas City to find a way through the hardships they face. Hector and his children started the soccer club 816 SFC to use soccer as a vessel for learning.

Their indoor soccer facility on 9th and Prospect is just one way they hope to give kids hope and a safe place to play the sport they love.

