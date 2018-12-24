Thou Mayest Coffee hopes to re-open in 2019 after closing Crossroads location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A popular coffee shop is leaving the Crossroads, but Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters isn't gone for good.

The quaint coffee shop opened at 419 E. 18th Street in mid-2014. The last day at that location was Christmas Eve.

Owner Bo Nelson said they had really connected with the community during their four and a half years in the area.

"Four years ago it was just a thought. It was just an idea and now its been something that the community feels like they own it and I love that," he said.

The sense of community was a topic that came up a lot in the hours before closing, especially for Moriah Hillerson and John Coler, who met at Thou Mayest three years ago and began dating.

"We really feel like we're part of this community which is why you see all of these people here. Most of the people here we know, which is so nice. We felt like it was important to be here to be a part of something that has been a huge part of us," Hillerson said.

Nelson is currently scouting for a new location. Thou Mayest will continue their wholesale business on their website.