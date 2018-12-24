Vigil held for Blue Springs teens killed in crash; fundraiser planned for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – A vigil was held Monday night for three teenagers who were killed in a car crash in Blue Springs on Saturday.

Dozens of people packed onto the soccer fields behind the Freshman Center to remember the teens. They were all from Blue Springs. Many mourners who attended the vigil were at a loss for words.

“It’s just awful,” one woman said.

“It’s devastating,” a sophomore student said.

“I can’t even fathom the pain,” a parent added.

Family and friends of the teens wore red, blue and black in their honor, lit candles, released balloons and, following a short message, embraced one another.

Patrick Ard is the older brother of the youngest victim, 15-year-old Nick Fordham.

“He made everyone smile,” Ard said. “It’s just who he was. He wanted everyone else to be happy before he was happy.”

The brothers were 15 years apart, not always the 'closest siblings.' But Ard said that times were changing and the two were planning to work on future projects together.

“You never want your own brother, son, daughter to be the kid on the poster that everyone’s remembering,” Ard said. “You don’t want them to be the memorial on the back of the yearbook. He wasn’t supposed to be that kid.”

Blue Springs police have not said what led to the crash near Duncan and Indian Hills. They would only confirm that it involved two vehicles and that all three teens were in the same car and died on scene.

The department won’t officially release their names until after the holidays.

“I don’t want to be selfish about just talking about Nick, there’s two other families that are dealing with the exact same thing and it hurts,” Ard said. “It hurts.”

The owner of Side Pockets of Blue Springs announced on Facebook that the bar and grill will host a fundraiser for the families of the victims Friday evening. The benefit will include a poker tournament and silent auction and 100% of the proceeds will go to the teens’ families.