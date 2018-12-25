1 person struck and killed on I-435 NB past Shoal Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on northbound I-435 near Shoal Creek Parkway Tuesday, according to Kansas City police.

Officers responded to the area after the driver called to report that they’d struck a person on the interstate. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver returned to the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It’s unclear why the person was on the interstate.

Police have not released the victim’s gender, age or name.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.