× Bikers help girl spending Christmas in hospital after she was struck on 40 Highway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police have not released much information about a little girl hit by a car on 40 Highway Friday night, but a group of bikers found a way to make her holiday magical.

Matthew “Nuffin” Daines was standing outside of the Tool Shed Lounge around 7:00 when he heard and saw the crash.

“I went straight up to her asked her if she was okay,” Daines said. “She was non-responsive. I checked her pulse, counted it and kept her on her side because she was already there. I seen some blood coming out of her mouth, so the thing you don’t want to do is put her on her back.”

Daines and a few of his buddies stayed with the girl and protected her while she lay in the street, critically injured, waiting for emergency crews to arrive.

“it saddens me that a girl her age is out here at that time of the night,” Daines said. “And it is not the first time.”

Ten days earlier, a bartender from the Tool Shed Lounge spotted the same little girl walking by herself on 40 Highway, picked her up, took her to the bar and called police.

Along with Daines, Thomas “Hobbles” Craig is a member of Biker Advocates; a charitable organization that focuses on preventing teen suicide and helping non-fault bikers who get injured.

“We have adopted a few families that we have already helped and this just so happened to land in our lap.” Craig said. “We are going to do what we can to make her Christmas good.”

This Christmas they are focused on the one little girl who has won their hearts. So, armed with bags and bags of toys, the Biker Advocates rolled in to Children’s Mercy Hospital to surprise the little girl, whose name they don’t even know.

With a skeleton staff working on Christmas, the hospital took one of the bags and the others will be delivered later in the week.