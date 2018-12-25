× Shooting near 40th & Olive on Christmas Eve leaves one man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are working to find out who shot and killed a man Monday night.

It happened near 40th and Olive just after 10 p.m.

According to Kansas City police, officers were dispatched after someone called 911 to report that they heard gunshots. Responding officers found a man dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or a suspect description.

If you have any information that can help investigators determine what led up to the shooting, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.