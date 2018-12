KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that burned a home down on Christmas Day.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. crews responded to a house fire in the 9800 block of E 52nd Street, near Kansas City’s border with Raytown. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. Fire officials believe the fire started on a deck behind the house.