KCK single mom gets Christmas surprise after presents stolen on Christmas Eve

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A real Grinch threatened to ruin Christmas for one family in KCK.

Jalisha Miller, a single mother of two, told Kansas City, Kan. police she was out shopping on Monday. When she returned in that afternoon, she found her apartment near Metropolitan Avenue ransacked, including countless keepsakes and the Christmas gifts she'd bought for her kids.

"I came in the house and found my closets open," Miller said. "My TVs were missing. My whole upstairs was destroyed."

It was more than a mother could stand.

"My Christmas is ruined. And then, I went to 'who would do this to me?"'

Miller is also a working mom who said she'd saved for months to make Christmas special for 7-year-old J'Shawn and 4-year-old Ryan.

"I just wanted to see how happy they were opening their presents, and to come see that everything is gone. It's a terrible feeling," Miller said.

"It's the worst thing ever," Lisa Davis, Miller's sister said. "Some Grinch came and stole her Christmas. I don't believe that nobody saw anything and that nobody knows anything."

But then an unexpected visitor came to Miller's door.

FOX4 reached out to Michael Bergen, who operates Hands to eart and the Night Train.

Bergen and his wife Chris collect donated toys all year long and their special delivery helped make up for the toys Miller and her kids lost.

"Unfortunately, you see a lot more of this than you should,"Bergen said. "These people, they don't realize, what if it had been your family that it happened to. There ain't no reason for it, man."

Miller said when that knock came at her door, she didn't expect the spirit of Santa Claus to be there. She said that special delivery saved Christmas.

If you have any information that can help with this investigation please call KCK police.