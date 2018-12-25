Little boy asks Santa at Olathe Bass Pro for new kidney for Christmas, Santa stops everything to pray for him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A metro woman shared her amazing experience at Bass Pro Shops in Olathe with FOX4 as part of the "Tell Me Something Good" segment and it warmed hearts all over the newsroom.

Erin Saunders shared the following post from a mom named Julie Kay Ryff.

Julie said:

We had a very unique and wonderful experience tonight when we went to see Santa at Bass Pro in Olathe. After the kids took their picture, they got off Santa`s lap and he asked each of the kids what they wanted for Christmas.

When he got to Levi, I said, he doesn`t talk much, but he`s on the kidney transplant list, so he would like a new kidney for Christmas.

Santa had a very surprised look on his face and immediately reached for Levi and put him back on his lap. Santa then put one arm around Levi and his other hand on his belly and started to pray for Levi.

It was the most heartfelt, sincere prayer.

He hugged Levi and set him down. He looked me in the eye and squeezed my hand.

I walked away crying. It never ceases to amaze me how God puts people in your path to bless and encourage you when you need it most, and usually it comes in the most unexpected places and ways. I`m thankful for this sweet man tonight.

Thanks, Santa at Bass Pro Shops

