Royals Brady Singer pays off parents’ loan and debt for Christmas

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals right-handed pitcher Brady Singer gave his parents something incredible this Christmas.

Singer posted a video Tuesday evening on his Twitter account showing their reaction as they received an incredible gift from him.

The video caption says “Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad.”

In the video his mom begins reading a letter from Singer thanking them for all their dedication helping him achieve his goals. He mentions them taking off work, spending every dime they had, eating cheap meals and many Gatorade bottles just to help put a smile on his face and achieve his dreams.

Singer then announces that he is paying off a loan his parents had at a bank and is paying off all their debt.

“Now instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained to help me play baseball, you can spend it on yourselves,” the letter went on to read with Singer’s mom beginning to cry.

“Because you two deserve the very best and I want you to know how much I appreciate you. And how much none of this would be possible with you.”

You can watch the full video posted on Singer’s Twitter page at the top of this story.

Singer was the No. 2 ranked prospect in the draft, according to MLB.com, and he was the third right-handed pitcher in the past four years the Royals have taken with their top pick.

The Royals used their first pick, and the 18th overall, in the MLB Draft last June to select Singer from the University of Florida.

Singer was drafted out of high school by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second round of the 2015 Draft, but opted to play for Florida instead.

The 21-year-old pitcher has a 95 mph fastball, and he’s a big reason why the Florida Gators were the overall No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. He was named the SEC Pitcher of the Year in 2018 and went 11-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 14 starts.