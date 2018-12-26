× 80-year-old KCK man killed, 15-year-old Chillicothe boy seriously injured in crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. — An 80-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas died Monday in a crash.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report, Edward R. Gault was driving a Chevrolet Corvette west on Mo-190 just eight miles west of Chillicothe when the vehicle crested a hill at a high rate of speed. Gault’s Corvette became airborne and went off the north side of the road. It then went down a ditch, hit an embankment and became airborne again.

The online crash report added that the Corvette then rolled over on its top.

First responders declared Gault dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy with the same last name was also in the vehicle. He was seriously injured. First responders life flighted him to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City.

Both were wearing their seatbelt.