Blue Springs police officially identify teenage victims in deadly crash

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police have officially identified the three teenagers killed in a crash last weekend.

The victims were identified as 15-year-old Nicholas E. Fordham, 16-year-old Darrian D. Warmack, and 16-year-old Kaylen T. Wright, all from Blue Springs.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash just after 8 p.m. Saturday at Duncan Road and Indian Hills Street.

A fourth victim in another vehicle was taken to a local hospital and released without injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A vigil was held Christmas Eve night for the three victims at the soccer fields behind the Freshman Center.

Fordham’s older brother Patrick Ard said he made everyone smile.

“It’s just who he was. He wanted everyone else to be happy before he was happy.”

The owner of Side Pockets of Blue Springs announced on Facebook that the bar and grill will host a fundraiser for the families of the victims Friday evening. The benefit will include a poker tournament and silent auction and 100% of the proceeds will go to the teens’ families.

