Dozens of headstones vandalized at Olathe Cemetery for families to find on Christmas

OLATHE, Kan. -- Families are outraged after dozens of headstones at Olathe Cemetery, some dating back to the 1800s, were vandalized over the holiday.

Many headstones at the historic cemetery near Northgate and Harold Street are covered with flowers and flags this time of year. But dozens were left broken and toppled over for families to find.

"When I drove in, it just made me sick to my stomach to see the damage that they did," said Julie Bowers, who stopped by the cemetery to check on her loved ones' graves.

A spokesperson for Olathe Parks and Recreation said the vandalism happened between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"That would be like somebody taking a knife and jabbing it in your heart," Arthur Pine said.

Pine stopped by the cemetery Wednesday to visit his sister and in-laws who are buried there. Their headstones were left untouched, but others were not as lucky.

As the investigation continues, this week crews will be taking pictures of the damage to see what needs to be replaced or repaired. Officials said they don't know who is behind the vandalism or how much the repairs will cost.

If you would like to donate to help with the repairs, you can contact Olathe Cemetery's main office at 913-971-5226.