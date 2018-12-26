Florida boy trying to raise thousands for football coach’s medical expenses

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Christmas holiday is almost over, but truly giving is year-round. That’s what one Cape Coral, Florida, boy wants you to know.

He loves football, and he loves his football coach who was recently given six months to live, WFTX reports.

Coach Dan is Thomas Murphy’s coach and is a part of the Lee County Hawks’ football organization. Thomas said his coach always gets him excited about playing.

“He’s like the hype man. He’ll get you up. He’ll get you so happy,” Thomas said.

After a heart attack and a couple stints in the hospital, Dan was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure, and he was given six months to live. He said that he has options, including a device that helps vessels pump blood and a heart transplant.

But he needs $12,000 for those.

It’s money, Thomas said, his coach shouldn’t have to worry about getting.

“No one should have money put on their life to determine if they’ll live or not,” he said.

Other Hawk parents agree, including Thomas’ mom, Heather Murphy.

“It’s people like him who you need in this world to touch other young men and women’s lives. He deserves to be here,” she said.

The team’s raised money through car washes and sharing his Go Fund Me page.

“Even when they told them he had six months to live, he still maintained to come out on the field, hype us up, and he still had a smile on his face,” Thomas said.

That’s why the Murphy family said they won’t give up on supporting him.