Here’s where you can drop off your Christmas tree when you’re done with it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the holidays are over, give your natural holiday trees, wreaths and garlands a second life by recycling them.

Like other organic yard-waste materials, holiday trees and greenery are banned from landfills in Misso uri. Kansas also discourages sending yard waste to landfills. Disposal in landfills takes up space, increases pollution, and prevents yard waste from beneficial reuse. Area communities offer residents a number of ways to recycle these materials — not only diverting them from landfills, but also creating a resource that can be used for a variety of purposes, including trail surfaces, erosion control, landscaping, and fish habitat in local lakes.

For more ways to reduce, reuse and recycle for the holidays, visit www.RecycleSpot.org or call (816) 474-8326.

The following is a list of holiday tree recycling services in the metro area. For communities not listed, please contact the city or trash haulers to find out if they offer this service.

Kansas City Mo. Yard Waste Collection Site (East Bottoms)– Free for KCMO residents on Saturdays.

(816) 888-7941

1815 N. Chouteau

Kansas City, MO 64120

Kansas City Mo. Yard Waste Collection Site (South)– Free for KCMO residents on Saturdays.

(816) 888-7959

10301 Raytown Rd.

Kansas City, MO 64134

Kansas City Mo. Yard Waste Collection Site (North)– Free for KCMO residents on Saturdays.

(816) 888-7945

11660 N. Main St.

Kansas City, MO 64155

Courtney Ridge Landfill-Fees apply

(816) 257-7999

1701 N. 291 Hwy.

Sugar Creek, MO 64058

Lawn-Corps Yard Waste-Fees apply

(816) 761-3046

2008 E. 171st St.

Belton, MO 64012

Missouri Organic Recycling, Inc., 7700 E. 40 Hwy., Kansas City, MO 64129–Fees apply

(816) 483-0908

7700 E. 40 Hwy.

Kansas City, MO 64129

Suburban Lawn and Garden Yard Waste Recycling Center–Fees apply

(816) 941-2438

201 W. 139th

Kansas City, MO 64145

Excelsior Springs Recycling Center-Materials accepted for free

(816) 630-0752

1290 S. Marietta St.

Excelsior Springs, MO 64024

Kearney Recycling Center– Materials accepted for free

(816) 628-4142

504 E. 19th St.

Kearney, MO 64060

Leavenworth County Transfer Station– Some materials accepted for free

(913) 727-2858

24967 136th St.

Leavenworth, KS 66048

