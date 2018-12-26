Here’s where you can drop off your Christmas tree when you’re done with it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the holidays are over, give your natural holiday trees, wreaths and garlands a second life by recycling them.
Like other organic yard-waste materials, holiday trees and greenery are banned from landfills in Misso uri. Kansas also discourages sending yard waste to landfills. Disposal in landfills takes up space, increases pollution, and prevents yard waste from beneficial reuse. Area communities offer residents a number of ways to recycle these materials — not only diverting them from landfills, but also creating a resource that can be used for a variety of purposes, including trail surfaces, erosion control, landscaping, and fish habitat in local lakes.
For more ways to reduce, reuse and recycle for the holidays, visit www.RecycleSpot.org or call (816) 474-8326.
The following is a list of holiday tree recycling services in the metro area. For communities not listed, please contact the city or trash haulers to find out if they offer this service.
Kansas City Mo. Yard Waste Collection Site (East Bottoms)– Free for KCMO residents on Saturdays.
(816) 888-7941
1815 N. Chouteau
Kansas City, MO 64120
Kansas City Mo. Yard Waste Collection Site (South)– Free for KCMO residents on Saturdays.
(816) 888-7959
10301 Raytown Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64134
Kansas City Mo. Yard Waste Collection Site (North)– Free for KCMO residents on Saturdays.
(816) 888-7945
11660 N. Main St.
Kansas City, MO 64155
Courtney Ridge Landfill-Fees apply
(816) 257-7999
1701 N. 291 Hwy.
Sugar Creek, MO 64058
Lawn-Corps Yard Waste-Fees apply
(816) 761-3046
2008 E. 171st St.
Belton, MO 64012
Missouri Organic Recycling, Inc., 7700 E. 40 Hwy., Kansas City, MO 64129–Fees apply
(816) 483-0908
7700 E. 40 Hwy.
Kansas City, MO 64129
Suburban Lawn and Garden Yard Waste Recycling Center–Fees apply
(816) 941-2438
201 W. 139th
Kansas City, MO 64145
Excelsior Springs Recycling Center-Materials accepted for free
(816) 630-0752
1290 S. Marietta St.
Excelsior Springs, MO 64024
Kearney Recycling Center– Materials accepted for free
(816) 628-4142
504 E. 19th St.
Kearney, MO 64060
Leavenworth County Transfer Station– Some materials accepted for free
(913) 727-2858
24967 136th St.
Leavenworth, KS 66048
