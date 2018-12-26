“Honk & Holler” volunteers spread holiday cheer to KC homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- You might say they were Salvation Army elves on a special mission on Christmas Day.

Qayyim Durant and his three volunteers are with the Salvation Army's Honk and Holler Team. They first loaded up their truck with 100 cases of bottled water, sandwiches, snacks, hygiene kits and a lot more.

"I've been doing this for over 20 years. I love it. You know the fact that people are out there and they're in need, so I just like to get out there and get the job done," 70 year old Durant said. "We've also got blankets and sometimes we take bibles too."

The volunteers quickly hopped in their vehicle and were off.

They cruised through downtown Kansas City and passed out the surprise gifts to the homeless. Durant drove under a bridge, honked his horn and the men and women, who often feel forgotten on Christmas, came ready to receive.

"I think what they're doing is just phenomenal. Their personalities are always fantastic. They have big smiles and they're always so generous," one homeless woman said.

"Generous" volunteers who spent a couple of hours of their holiday giving and serving others.

For 10-year-old Sara Sarafina helping the homeless on the holiday, was the true meaning of Christmas.

"It felt awesome. It felt like my heart was just about to explode with love! Yes I will be back next year," a beaming Sara said.