How Louie’s Wine Dive makes their seared lake trout

Seared lake trout with braised fennel, turnips, carrot puree and buttermilk beurre blanc

Braised fennel:

1/2 C extra virgin olive oil

1 fennel bulb (stocks and fronds separated and reserved) cut into 1/6th, stem attached

½ Tablespoon kosher salt

Lay out the fennel flat in a small casserole. Season with salt. Add the olive oil. Cover with foil and bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes until the fennel is fork tender.

Turnips:

1 Turnip, peeled, cut into wedges

1 tablespoon butter cubed

1 tablespoon vegetable stock (or water)

½ tablespoon kosher salt

Season turnips, place all ingredient in a small casserole and bake at 350 for 10-15 minutes until fork tender

Carrot puree: yield = about 1 cup

1 small carrot, peeled and diced large (6oz)

1 shallot, peeled diced large

3 garlic cloves, peeled, smashed

1 Cup heavy cream

½ C vegetable stock (or water)

Kosher salt (to taste)

¼ tsp sherry vinegar

½ tablespoon butter, cubed

In a small saucepan, combine shallots, garlic and butter. Saute on low heat until fragrant. Add carrots and continue to cook until the shallots and garlic are translucent. Add cream and stock(or water) and simmer until carrots are soft. Stir ever so often to prevent the vegetables from scorching. Puree in blender until smooth. Add vinegar and season with salt to taste.

