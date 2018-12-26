K-State running back shares heartfelt message after losing little brother in Blue Springs wreck

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Authorities have released the names of the three teens killed in a weekend crash in suburban Kansas City.
Blue Springs police identified the teens Wednesday as 15-year-old Nicholas Fordham, 16-year-old Darrian Warmack and 16-year-old Kaylen Wright. Warmack was a star athlete and the younger brother of Kansas State University running backs, Dalvin and Michael Warmack.
The crash happened Saturday when the vehicle in which the teens were riding crested a hill, clipped another car and landed in a ravine. One person was injured in the other vehicle.
Dalvin Warmack, who was a senior for the Wildcats last season, expressed thanks on Instagram for the outpouring of support his family had received. He described his younger brother as “special” and already “years beyond” him.
Haven’t stopped crying yet lil bro, just know so many people loved you man. I promise you imma do everything I ever told you we’d do. Literally just was at the gym with you yesterday telling you how special you was going to be and that will never change. All you ever wanted was to be better than your big brother and I told you that you was years beyond me already and I meant that G. You will always be my rock little man. Thank you to everyone that has reached out to my family. God gained one of the realest soldiers ever. I love you bro. RIP Squiggy