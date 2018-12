KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening near Ameristar Casino.

The crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on 210 Highway and Eldon Ave.

Police have confirmed with FOX4 that the driver of the motorcycle has died.

It is unknown at this time if the driver of the SUV has any injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.