Peculiar woman killed in early morning crash on I-49

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Peculiar woman was killed early Wednesday morning following a single vehicle crash in Vernon County.

The crash was reported at 12:14 a.m. on northbound Interstate 49 at Route TT, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2009 Chrysler was traveling north on I-49 from Route TT, when they went off the roadway and struck a culvert. The vehicle became airborne and overturned, causing a passenger inside to be thrown out of the vehicle.

The passenger, identified as 31-year-old Erin M. Hudson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Dustin M. Wickham, of Osceola, was reported to have serious injuries.

Wickham was reported to be wearing a seat belt; Hudson was not, according to the highway patrol.