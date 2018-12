KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has identified a woman who was struck and killed on I-435 Tuesday evening.

Donna J. Simons, 50, of Kansas City was pronounced dead at the scene after she was hit by a blue Ford on northbound I-435 near Shoal Creek Parkway. Police said Simons was in the number 2 lane of traffic when she was struck.

The driver of the Ford and a passenger were not injured and remained at the scene of the crash.