President and first lady make surprise visit to Iraq

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump quietly swept into Iraq Wednesday to pay a holiday visit to US troops, making good on the President’s promise to travel to one of the American war zones he has derided as costly blunders.

After a secret overnight flight from Washington, the dicey security situation restricted Trump to a clandestine visit 15 years after the American invasion.

A photo tweeted by the President’s spokeswoman showed the President, in a black overcoat and red tie, posing for a photo with troops in uniform. Mrs. Trump stood smiling next to him, wearing a mustard-colored blouse.

Trump has sought to distance himself from the foreign entanglements he describes as foolhardy mistakes made by his predecessors, including the war in Iraq. He recently ordered a drawdown of the 14,000 US troops in Afghanistan, and a complete withdrawal of 2,000 troops from Syria. He hasn’t stated plans for the 5,000 or so American troops in Iraq, who returned to the country in 2014 to battle ISIS.