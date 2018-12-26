Ready for the Raiders: Fans say late-season losing streak isn’t return of ‘same old Chiefs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - "It is time to put the hammer down," Chiefs broadcaster Mitch Holthus bellowed before a packed Hy-Vee Market Grille for the Chiefs Kingdom weekly radio show on Chiefs Radio Network.

The famous phrase perhaps has never been more true than this week. It's Week 17 of the NFL season and also Raider week in Kansas City.

Fans have been fired up all season as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs offense set the league on fire. But after two-straight losses, the team's firm grasp on the top seed has been slipping.

"I'm feeling 75 to 85 percent good right now. We just to play smart and play hard and physical," Michael Grigsby said.

"We have a different team this year than we've had in the past. For whatever reason we aren't pulling it out right now, but I think we are just waiting and Sunday we'll see it," Chiefs Red Coater Brenda Garvin said.

A win Sunday versus the Raiders would mean the road to the Super Bowl goes through Arrowhead Stadium, as the team would lock up home-field advantage in the AFC and a first-round bye.

"It's Chiefs Kingdom. They are going to have a better chance at home. They are only are playing two games instead of three," Derek long said.

With the Chiefs giving up 41 points a game in their four losses, most fans think wining will come down to the defense.

"They all need to work together and really put out that defense we know they can be. Just be themselves and play the game and we will be fine," Susie Boyer said.

The Chiefs play at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, the same time as the Chargers take on the Broncos. If the Chargers lose, the Chiefs would still wrap up the division with a loss, but would need help for a first-round bye.