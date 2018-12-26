Shawnee woman pleading for help after beloved dog reportedly stolen from KCK park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – A Shawnee woman believes two men may have taken her chihuahua from a KCK park Sunday morning.

Kelsie Huddleston, 24, said she’s been a mess since her 8-year-old chihuahua, Come’ere, went missing at Pierson Park.

"She’s the only thing that’s kept me going all these years," Huddleston said. "(This is) pure hell. I can’t eat. I can’t sleep. I’m always crying."

Huddleston said she was alone at the park with Come’ere and her two pit bulls when a white four-door sedan pulled into a nearby parking lot. She decided to leave because "people are sometimes intimidated by the pit bulls," she said.

She called for the dogs, got the two pit bulls inside her car and realized Come’ere was nowhere to be found.

“I’ve never had her run off before, never,” Huddleston said.

Right around that same time, Huddleston said she noticed the white sedan with two men inside sprinting from the parking lot.

“They were the only ones in the park with us and for them to leave right after that and be gone, it can’t just be a coincidence,” Huddleston said.

She tried chasing the men with her car but said she couldn’t catch up. The only description she could give to police was that the car looked similar to a Ford Escape and it had red and white Colorado license plates.

"I need her, and she needs me,” Huddleston said. “She’s the most important thing in my life."

Huddleston has had Come’ere since she was 16 years old. The dog was a gift from her boyfriend, who was killed in officer-involved shooting in 2013. She witnessed the shooting.

“It was extremely difficult,” Huddleston said. “I still have flashbacks and anxiety attacks from it, and she would help me get through those."

Huddleston has spent the last three days posting about Come’ere on lost and found Facebook pages and put up posters in and around Pierson Park.

“I just really want her back,” Huddleston said. “We didn’t even celebrate Christmas without her.”

Come’ere is micro-chipped. Huddleston is asking anyone who might know where the dog is to drop her off at shelter. She's offering a reward for the dog’s safe return.