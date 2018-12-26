Social media influencer Kasim Hardaway shares 3 recipes you can make at home NYE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple Cinnamon Mocktail

Ingredients:

Sparkling Apple Juice

Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Sparkling Water

Cinnamon Sticks

Directions:

Pour equal parts sparkling apple juice and sparkling water into a glass. Top with cinnamon simple sugar. Mix and serve.

Chocolate Fondue

Ingredients:

2/3 cup half-and-half

1 bag (11.5 oz) milk chocolate chips

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Angel food cake, raspeberries and apples for dipping

Directions:

In 2-quart heavy saucepan, heat half-and-half and chocolate over low heat, stirring constantly, until chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth; remove from heat. Stir in vanilla extract. Pour into fondue pot or chafing dish.

If fondue becomes too thick, stir in a small amount of half-and-half.

Broiled Lobster Tails

Ingredients:

2 lobster tails

1/4 cup melted butter

1 teaspoon galic salt

black pepper, to taste

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Directions:

Preheat the broiler. Place lobster tails on a baking sheet. With a sharp knife, sliced lobster tails in half. Season each half with equal amounts butter, garlic salt andblack pepper. Broil lobster tails until lightly browned, about 8 to 10 minutes. Top with parsley and garnish with lemon wedges to serve.

