Social media influencer Kasim Hardaway shares 3 recipes you can make at home NYE

Apple Cinnamon Mocktail
Ingredients:
Sparkling Apple Juice
Cinnamon Simple Syrup
Sparkling Water
Cinnamon Sticks
Directions:
- Pour equal parts sparkling apple juice and sparkling water into a glass.
- Top with cinnamon simple sugar.
- Mix and serve.
Chocolate Fondue
Ingredients:
2/3 cup half-and-half
1 bag (11.5 oz) milk chocolate chips
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Angel food cake, raspeberries and apples for dipping
Directions:
- In 2-quart heavy saucepan, heat half-and-half and chocolate over low heat, stirring constantly, until chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth; remove from heat.
- Stir in vanilla extract. Pour into fondue pot or chafing dish.
If fondue becomes too thick, stir in a small amount of half-and-half.
Broiled Lobster Tails
Ingredients:
2 lobster tails
1/4 cup melted butter
1 teaspoon galic salt
black pepper, to taste
1 lemon, cut into wedges
Directions:
- Preheat the broiler.
- Place lobster tails on a baking sheet. With a sharp knife, sliced lobster tails in half. Season each half with equal amounts butter, garlic salt andblack pepper.
- Broil lobster tails until lightly browned, about 8 to 10 minutes. Top with parsley and garnish with lemon wedges to serve.
