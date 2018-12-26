Suspicious package at Overland Park business turns out to be laptop batteries

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene Wednesday afternoon following a report of a suspicious package.

The Overland Park Police Department responded just after 1:30 p.m. to the incident located near College Blvd. and Roe Avenue at the Center for Women’s Health.

When officers arrived they blocked off the area and call for the Bomb Squad to investigate.

Several businesses in the area were immediately evacuated.

The Bomb Squad determined the package contained only laptop batteries that had been ordered by the business and that it contained no explosive materials.

Employees from the evacuated buildings have been allowed to return, according to police.