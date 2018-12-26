Terminally ill Warrensburg teen gets over 2,000 pieces of mail after carrier’s push for help

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A Warrensburg mail carrier’s community request has already resulted in more than 2,000 pieces of mail for a terminally ill teen.

Matthew Harreld has always enjoyed getting mail, his mom Amy Harreld told FOX4 last week. His wish for a letter or card with his name on it became even more important two years ago. Doctors diagnosed Matthew with Stage 3 brain cancer.

The 17-year-old, who’s also on the autism spectrum, underwent chemotherapy and radiation. But in October, doctors told the Harreld family the cancer had spread to other parts of Matthew’s brain. It was inoperable, and they gave him just two months to live.

Just before Christmas, the family’s mail carrier, Lisa Thomas, began asking the community to send him cards through the mail, hoping to bring a smile to his face.

The local paper and FOX4 helped spread the word, and in less than a week, Matthew has gotten more than 2,000 cards and letters.

The mail has come from all over the country and all over the world — some even as far as Hawaii, Canada, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Matthew’s family said they’re extremely grateful for the support and said it’s a comforting distraction.

“It is relaxing for him, and he thinks he is top dog that he gets all this mail,” Amy Harreld told FOX4’s Zac Summers on Wednesday. She went on to say Matthew jokingly told his mom that he’s “become famous.”

The Harreld family wants to thank everyone who has sent Matthew a card or letter or offered support to the family in his last few weeks.

“It started out to be just for Matthew but ended up being so much more,” Amy Harreld said.

You can send a card or letter to Matthew at this address: Matthew Harreld, 50 N.E. 500th Road, Warrensburg, MO 64093.

