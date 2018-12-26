Victim identified in shooting near 40th & Olive on Christmas Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified the man shot and killed Monday night.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. near 40th and Olive.

According to police, officers were dispatched after someone called 911 to report that they heard gunshots. Responding officers found 59-year-old Philip Smith dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help investigators determine what led up to the shooting, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

39.099727 -94.578567