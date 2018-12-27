Amazon partners with Give Back Box to provide free shipping on items you want to donate to charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can now get rid of your Amazon boxes and old toys at the same time for free.

The program is called, “Give Back Box,” and it’s been around for several years– although some don’t know about it.

The idea is simple. You reuse your online shipping boxes– or any cardbox boxes– and fill it with unwanted household items, gently used clothing, shoes and other items. Note that they cannot accept old electronics.

Then attach a pre-paid shipping label and ship as usual.

“Partners of Give Back Box bear the cost of the shipping,” the company said on their website under the Amazon partnership. “Please donate generously. The better the quality of your donations, the more people you can help.”

Click or tap here to get your free label.